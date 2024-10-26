Open Menu

India’s Invasion Of Kashmir Root Cause Of Conflict And Unrest In South Asia Region: Altaf Wani

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 11:30 AM

India’s invasion of Kashmir root cause of conflict and unrest in South Asia region: Altaf Wani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani has said that 27 October was the darkest day in Kashmir’s recent history.

"India’s naked aggression on this fateful day in 1947 is the root cause of the Kashmir conflict that continues to threatens peace and stability in the South Asian region even after the passage of 76 years", Wani said in a statement issued here today.

This act of aggression, he said, had not only created hurdles in the way of a smooth and successful implementation of the partition plan but also pushed the entire region into a quagmire of chaos and instability.

“The bloodshed that India started in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 is still going on unabated”, the KIIR chief said, adding that it was quite unfortunate that the blood of innocent Kashmiris was being spilled with impunity on the streets of Kashmir.

Referring to India’s history of colonizing Kashmir, he said, "The settler colonialism policies of the Indian government, which mirror Israel's policies, have instilled a sense of fear among Kashmiris who feel increasingly unsafe and insecure even in their homeland."

"The deadly conflict has now assumed dangerous proportions after the Indian fascist regime led by BJP stripped the region of its special status guaranteed to it under article 370 of the Indian constitution," he said.

Terming India’s belligerent military occupation of Kashmir as a great threat to peace and stability in the region, Wani said that it was quite alarming that the world powers have been ignoring this dangerous aspect of this long drawn conflict.

Urging the influential world governments and institutions to take effective notice of the matter, the KIIR chairman said, “The dispute, if left unresolved, is bound to consume more precious lives besides fuelling unrest in this highly volatile region”.

"Along with using it's repressive state apparatus, the Indian rulers have been Machiavellian machinations and colonial tactics as a tool to crush the Kashmiris' legitimate political aspirations and silence democratic dissent in the region," he lamented.

“Notwithstanding to its commitments on Kashmir the successive Indian governments and rulers have unabashedly pursued a policy of deceit and deception to neutralize the Kashmiri masses’ legitimate demands for holding a referendum”, he said.

UNSC resolutions calling for a free and impartial plebiscite in the region was endorsed by the Indian representative in the UN Security Council in particular the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who was the first to approach the highest forum on the matter, he added.

About the recently concluded elections in the occupied territory, Wani said, "The so-called polls, being used by India as an instrument to maintain status-quo in the region, do not offer any solution to the Kashmir issue."

He said, "It is high time that the global community must take effective cognizance of the India's prolonged military occupation of the disputed territory and play its due role to settle the conflict in accordance with the UNSC resolutions."

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Altaf Hussain United Nations Israel Jammu October Government Asia Blood

Recent Stories

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

3 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

11 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

11 hours ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

11 hours ago
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

11 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

11 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

12 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

12 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

12 hours ago
 PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan