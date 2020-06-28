UrduPoint.com
India's Irresponsible Attitude Posing Serious Threat To Regional Peace: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that India's irresponsible attitude towards regional matters is posing serious threat to regional peace and stability.

Talking in an interview on Radio Pakistan Current Affairs programme, he said Pakistan is exercising effective diplomacy to promote peace in the region and resolve all outstanding disputes with India through dialogue.

He said Pakistan has always stood shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for their legitimate right of self-determination.

The Minister said India must be aware of the fact that Pakistan is capable enough to give befitting response to every aggression.

