India's Irresponsible Conduct Poses Threat To Regional Peace, Security: Sohail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Thursday said while Pakistan was acting with restraint and responsibility, India's irresponsible conduct was posing a threat to regional peace and security

The foreign secretary, in a meeting with Qatar's Assistant Foreign Minister Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi here, stressed that the international community must hold India accountable for its actions.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) hosted by Pakistan from March 22-23.

The foreign secretary apprised the visiting assistant foreign minister of the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He also emphasized that the recent incident of firing of a missile into Pakistan from India raised multiple disturbing questions, which required a joint probe for establishing the facts.

The foreign secretary and the assistant foreign minister reviewed the multi-faceted Pakistan-Qatar relations, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues.

The foreign secretary, while highlighting the excellent bilateral relationship, reiterated Pakistan's resolve to enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He also lauded Qatar's constructive contribution towards regional peace and stability, particularly in the context of the Afghan peace process.

He also noted the convergence of views between the two sides on the imperative of addressing the urgent humanitarian and economic needs of the Afghan people.

Foreign Secretary Sohail stressed that after 40 years of conflict and instability, there was a unique opportunity to consolidate peace in Afghanistan and this opportunity must be seized.

The assistant foreign minister appreciated Pakistan's leadership in facilitating concrete outcomes from the Extraordinary Session of the OIC-CFM held in Islamabad in December 2021 for addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

He also congratulated Pakistan on the successful hosting of the 48th OIC-CFM session.

