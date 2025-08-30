India’s malicious misinformation campaign against Kashmir & Pakistan unmasked: IIOJK Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) India’s BJP-led regime is stepping up efforts to discredit Kashmiris’ call for a plebiscite, using propaganda to suppress their struggle for freedom and justice, while also targeting Pakistan with false narratives.

The Kashmir Media Service report exposes the Hindutva BJP government in India for shamelessly using a mentally unstable individual as a pawn, falsely branding them a ‘terrorist’ in its malicious smear campaign against Pakistan.

Report said that the Indian forces have also escalated their violent cordon-and-search operations, targeting Kashmiris in fake encounters near the Line of Control.

These encounters are later falsely labeled as infiltration attempts, aimed at defaming both Pakistan and the Kashmir freedom movement, the report added.

The report further reveals that India, with the help of its compliant media, is working relentlessly to portray both Pakistan and the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom in a negative light.

The report highlighted India’s long-standing habit of launching baseless propaganda against Pakistan and the Kashmiris’ freedom movement, a practice that has only intensified with false narratives, fabricated evidence and orchestrated fake encounters.

India’s campaign of defamation continues to escalate, with its media playing a key role in spreading misinformation to tarnish Pakistan and the Kashmir struggle.

Simultaneously, the Indian government is bolstering its military presence in the Kashmir Valley by deploying large numbers of paramilitary forces, including Rashtriya Rifles and Border Security Forces, in areas near the Line of Control (LoC).

This increased militarization signals India’s malicious intentions towards Pakistan and underscores its ongoing illegal occupation of the internationally disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The report also pointed out that India, a known state sponsor of terrorism, continues to wage a hybrid war against Pakistan, but will ultimately fail in its attempts to discredit the Kashmir freedom movement.

Despite India’s deceptive tactics, both Pakistan and the Kashmiris remain resolute in defending their cause.

India’s attack on Kashmiri culture has extended to banning the books of prominent writers from Kashmir, India, and internationally recognized authors, aiming to erase the memory of the people’s struggle.

The situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) mirrors Israel’s unlawful actions against Palestinians, with human rights activists like Khurram Parvez facing false terrorism charges simply for speaking out against Indian oppression. Indian author Arundhati Roy condemned these actions, describing them as the modern-day equivalent of the Gestapo, where peaceful dissent is brutally crushed and an architecture of fascism is taking shape in India, led by the RSS.

Under the leadership of Narendra Modi and the BJP, India is relentlessly working to mislead the international community about the dire situation in Kashmir, presenting a façade of normalcy while perpetuating its illegal occupation.

The Hindutva ideology driving this agenda is a dangerous force, not just for South Asia, but for the world at large. Its ultimate goal is to create a "Hindu Rashtra" by marginalizing India’s minorities and maintaining control over Kashmir.

The report emphasized that Kashmir is not a part of India, and India has no right to impose its laws on the territory. By violating United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international law, India continues its brutal repression of innocent Kashmiris. The region has essentially been transformed into a military cantonment, with Indian forces committing widespread atrocities.

While war should never be an option, the report stressed the importance of resolving disputes through diplomacy and dialogue, offering peace a chance to take root. For Pakistan and India to live as peaceful neighbors, the core issue the Kashmir dispute must be addressed.

The report also pointed out that any elections in IIOJK cannot alter the disputed status of the region, as clearly outlined in UNSC resolutions.