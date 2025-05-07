India’s midnight ‘unprovoked attack’ on Pakistan targeted civilians: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that civilians were targeted during the midnight “unprovoked attack” by India at several locations in Pakistan.

"We expected an attack from India which is an aggressor, targeting ordinary citizens during the late-night strikes," the minister told various international media outlets following the missile strikes by India inside Pakistan.

The minister confirmed that several casualties were reported including the killing of a woman and a child.

He dismissed India's claim of striking at the terrorist camps in Pakistan, terming it a “fabricated story”.

Tarar mentioned that yesterday, the foreign and local journalists were taken to the areas adjoining the Line of Control, where they were briefed about the ground situation about India’s false claims about terrorist camps.

He said India has no evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack, which is 200 kilometers away from the Line of Control. The Pahalgam incident is actually a failure of Indian security forces, he added.

He condemned India's targeting of civilian population in Pakistan as “extremely regrettable”.

Tarar stressed that Pakistan was a frontline state in the war against terrorism. "We have sacrificed over 90,000 lives and continue to fight terrorists in our western regions and borders till this day," he added.

India is involved in the killings of Sikhs in the United States, Canada, and Australia, he said, adding that Pakistan has solid evidence of India's involvement in terrorism, citing the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian naval officer who was found involved in subversive activities in Pakistan.

“Pakistan is a guarantor of global peace and a wall between terrorists and the world,” he noted.

He affirmed Pakistan's continued fight against terrorism, citing an operation carried out by security forces in Balochistan earlier in the day.

He said Pakistan should not be underestimated and vowed a befitting response to India.

He announced that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee today.

He informed that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held meetings with ambassadors from several countries and contacted world leaders to present Pakistan’s point of view.

As a responsible state, Pakistan offered a transparent and impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident, he said in response to another query.

“We are never the aggressors,” he said, highlighting Pakistan’s capability to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

