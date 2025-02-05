PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), long known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenic landscapes, has transformed from a paradise into a nightmare for its inhabitants due to continued human rights abuses and state-sponsored terrorism unleashed by the Indian occupation forces since October 27, 1947.

The region, once praised by the Mughal Emperor Jahangir as "paradise on earth," now tells a tragic story of human rights violations, extrajudicial killings, and state-sanctioned terrorism.

"The story of IIOJ&K is one of constant oppression, and for its people, it is an ongoing trauma where life became a nightmare for them," Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Voice Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir’s Peoples League told APP.

Since the partition of the subcontinent, he said the Jammu and Kashmir region has been the epicenter of Indian brutalities and violence, with its people enduring unimaginable hardships.

He said India went against UN Security Council resolutions by revoking the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019.

Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador said that the fundamental right of self-determination to Kashmiris to decide about their future had been guaranteed under the United Nations Resolutions which remains unfulfilled despite the passing of 78 years, and the global community’s apathy to their long-suffering has only added to their misery.

He said India's military occupation is not just a sheer violation of international law, but also a blatant disregard for the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was adopted in 1948.

Ambassador Manzoor said that Pakistan remains resolute in its commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people, both politically, diplomatically, and morally, as they continue to demand their right to self-determination.

He urged world superpowers to act swiftly to prevent further bloodshed and ensure that the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people of IIOJK are finally upheld.

APP/fam