India's Modi Blames Pakistan For Inciting Separatism In Kashmir

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:50 PM

India's Modi Blames Pakistan for Inciting Separatism in Kashmir

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi accused Pakistan of inciting separatism in the portion of disputed Kashmir under India's control, in an address to the nation on Thursday.

India revoked this week the special status of the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir, enshrined in the Federal constitution, and downgraded it to a union territory.

"Pakistan used Articles 370 and 37A of the Indian constitution as a weapon of incitement. It brought nothing but separatism, nepotism and corruption to the Jammu and Kashmir population," Modi said.

The Indian government advised tourists against traveling to the state last week citing a threat of terrorism and imposed a curfew and a communications blackout in the region starting Monday.

Modi promised that the lockdown would end and the region would have its statehood back once the security situation there improved. Pakistan, which claims all of Kashmir, has condemned the clampdown.

