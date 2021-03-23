India's Modi Congratulates Pakistanis On National Day
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 10:05 PM
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Pakistanis on the national day, which celebrates the adoption of the nation's first constitution, in a letter seen by Sputnik
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Pakistanis on the national day, which celebrates the adoption of the nation's first constitution, in a letter seen by Sputnik.
"At this difficult time for humanity, I would like to convey my best wishes to you and the people of Pakistan for dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," he wrote.
Modi addressed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, convening the "assurances of my highest consideration" and calling for a better climate between the neighbors.
"As a neighboring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative," he said.