UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Move In IOK Entails Grave Risk For Peace, Security In Region: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 10:21 PM

India's move in IOK entails grave risk for peace, security in region: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The foreign minister in a telephonic conversation with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid discussed the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi briefed his Maldivian counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions. The foreign minister apprised the Maldivian foreign minister of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines, communications blackout and complete lock-down for the last 17 days.

He also said that an international organization Genocide Watch had issued a "Genocide Alert" for Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that the situation was extremely alarming.

Foreign Minister urged Maldives to play a constructive role for peace and stability in the region and peaceful settlement of disputes.The Maldivian foreign minister said that they were closely watching the situation. The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Shortage Alert Jammu Maldives

Recent Stories

Trump Meeting Trade Team at White House in Light o ..

31 seconds ago

Native American Tribes Vow to Continue Fight Again ..

33 seconds ago

CDA chief directs to start rehabilitation work in ..

35 seconds ago

15 Madadgar to be re-activated, new police system ..

40 seconds ago

Pak Movement enthusiasm needed to make country pro ..

10 minutes ago

No corruption cases of PCSIR under investigation i ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.