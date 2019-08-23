(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The foreign minister in a telephonic conversation with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid discussed the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi briefed his Maldivian counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions. The foreign minister apprised the Maldivian foreign minister of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines, communications blackout and complete lock-down for the last 17 days.

He also said that an international organization Genocide Watch had issued a "Genocide Alert" for Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that the situation was extremely alarming.

Foreign Minister urged Maldives to play a constructive role for peace and stability in the region and peaceful settlement of disputes.The Maldivian foreign minister said that they were closely watching the situation. The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.