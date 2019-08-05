UrduPoint.com
India's Move Of Scraping Article 370 Of Its Constitution Condemned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:40 PM

India's move of scraping Article 370 of its constitution condemned

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned India's sinister decision of scrapping article 370 of her constitution in an attempt to change the internationally-recognised disputed status of the Jammu and Kashmir State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned India's sinister decision of scrapping article 370 of her constitution in an attempt to change the internationally-recognised disputed status of the Jammu and Kashmir State.

"We press upon the Government of Pakistan to take immediate note of the issue and move to convene the Security Council's emergent session to get stopped India's onslaught on Kashmiris", the AJK PTI said in a press statement issued by Central Secretary Information of the party on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir stated that India's discriminatory treatment to the only Muslim majority disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir in her forced and unlawful occupation shows that it was neither a secular nor a democratic country for Kashmiris, the statement said.

Lambasting New Delhi's nefarious decision of abrogating the article 370 abolishing special status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir State, the PTI AJK termed it the victory of the two-nation theory. "It proved that India was neither a secular state and nor a safe country for the people of the Muslim-dominated Jammu and Kashmir State.

Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf AJK, meanwhile strongly condemned the use of cluster toy bombs against civilian population in Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It reminded that after blinding numerous innocent children through pellet guns in occupied Jammu & Kashmir, India was now using toy bombs to target children in AJ&K as well. "This is the height of its callousness and utter disregard to international norms and practices", the PTI observed calling upon the international community not to overlook it.

APP /ahr

