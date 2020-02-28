Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Friday said India's move to change the status of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir was another manifestation of the Indian Government to promote Hindutva Ideology, which was aimed at "saffronising" India and turning it into a Hindu-dominated "Hindustan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Friday said India's move to change the status of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir was another manifestation of the Indian Government to promote Hindutva Ideology, which was aimed at "saffronising" India and turning it into a Hindu-dominated "Hindustan".

The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) organized a seminar on the topic of 'Kashmir issue - Revocation of Articles 35A & 370 of Indian Constitution; Options for Pakistan vis-�-vis Rising Hindutva in India' at Bahria University, Karachi, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, in his closing remarks, he said that Kashmir being the core conflict between India and Pakistan had its implication on the security situation at sea.

"Pakistan Navy however is well aware of the resultant challenges and is ready and prepared to thwart enemy's ill designs," the Naval Chief said.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider graced the second session of the seminar as Guest of Honour.

The Guest of Honor, AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider also elucidated the audience that Plebiscite was the only solution to Kashmir issue.

He emphasized the need to project Kashmir issue among International community for its rightful solution in favour of Kashmiris.

During the seminar, various prominent and distinguished speakers comprising Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Ambassador (R) Abdul Basit, Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General (R) Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Group Captain (R) Sultan M Hali, Dr Rabia Akhtar, eminent Policy Makers, Security Analysts and Academicians contemplated on historical, legal, ethical and socio-political aspects of Kashmir issue beside implementation of Hindutva Ideology by India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fascist government.

The speakers had also underscored the need of effective diplomatic and media campaigns to mobilize international community on Kashmir crisis and strongly condemn the Indian Atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In this context, the policy options for Pakistan to effectively deal with ongoing crisis in Kashmir were also deliberated.

Earlier, Director General NIMA, Vice Admiral (R) Abdul Aleem highlighted the 'special status' of Kashmiris as well as depriving citizenship status of certain segments of Indian Muslims which was an obvious evidence of emerging face of Indian fascism.

The seminar was attended by a large number of dignitaries, Tri-Services officers, academia, media representatives, members of think tank and students of Bahria University, Karachi.