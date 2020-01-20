(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has termed as "internal matters" of India the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), but at the same time said the act was "not necessary".

In an interview with Gulf news she said, "We don't understand why the Indian government did it. It was not necessary".

She also said she did not understand the purpose of the Citizenship law passed in India that aims to offer citizenship to non-Muslim minorities that have faced persecution in Bangladesh and other neighbouringcountries, Kashmir Media Service/Radio channel reported.

The Bangladesh premier also said that there has been no recorded reverse migration from India. But within India, people are facing many problems.