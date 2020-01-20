UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's New Citizenship Law Unnecessary: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 03:13 PM

India's new citizenship law unnecessary: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has termed as "internal matters" of India the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), but at the same time said the act was "not necessary"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has termed as "internal matters" of India the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), but at the same time said the act was "not necessary".

In an interview with Gulf news she said, "We don't understand why the Indian government did it. It was not necessary".

She also said she did not understand the purpose of the Citizenship law passed in India that aims to offer citizenship to non-Muslim minorities that have faced persecution in Bangladesh and other neighbouringcountries, Kashmir Media Service/Radio channel reported.

The Bangladesh premier also said that there has been no recorded reverse migration from India. But within India, people are facing many problems.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Bangladesh Same Citizenship Media From Government

Recent Stories

Turkish c-bank to distribute contingent reserves w ..

14 minutes ago

Labourer electrocuted, three injured in Khanewal

8 minutes ago

Musical evening to be held to pay tribute to 90s, ..

8 minutes ago

Sharifullah assumes charge as KP Election Commissi ..

8 minutes ago

Reasons to choose TECNO

31 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.