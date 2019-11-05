UrduPoint.com
India's New Map Of Kashmir Provocative, Says MAPIM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 10:50 AM

India's new map of Kashmir provocative, says MAPIM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) joined other concerned parties in strongly protesting India's formal inclusion of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as part of India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, MAPIM President Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid in a statement in Kuala Lumpur called India's move as provocative and will escalate the tension between the Kashmiris and the Indian authorities, after unilaterally partitioning the territory.

"The implication of the new map is bound to create a strong public response amongst Kashmiris when the complete denial of their rights for self determination for the Kashmiris is now confirmed," said Azmi.

The fresh maps were released after the Indian government bifurcated the territory into two areas as part of Indian Ladakh Union Territory (UT).

Azmi agreed that India was clearly violating the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution and must not be allowed to persist as demarcating a disputed territory unilaterally which could not be legally binding.

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs released the new map of India depicting Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan within the geographical boundary of India.

"We are demanding the UNSC to take appropriate action because it cannot remain silent to such violation.""India's decision to bifurcate the former J&K into two Union territories, which was enforced on Oct 31 following the Presidential order, which was signed on Aug 5, must be condemned and the demarcation must be withdrawn," he said.

