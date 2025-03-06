(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday rejecting the Indian External Affairs Minister's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, said that no electoral exercise, pursuant to the Indian Constitution, or the economic activity down the barrel of a gun could substitute Kashmiris' self-determination right and address grievances.

"Any electoral exercise, pursuant to Indian Constitution, cannot serve as a substitute to grant of right to self-determination. Similarly, the decades-old grievances of the Kashmiri people cannot be meaningfully addressed through economic activity down the barrel of a gun," Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said at his weekly press briefing here.

He said that the Indian EAM's remarks misrepresented the ground realities and contravened the international law as Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally-recognized disputed territory. As per the UN Security Council resolutions, the final status of the dispute was to be determined through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

"India’s prevarication cannot change this reality," he remarked and said that instead of making baseless claims, India should vacate the large territories of Jammu and Kashmir from its 77-year occupation.

"It must realize that a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people, is imperative for a lasting peace in South Asia."

Regarding Pakistan's support to arrest and handing over of ISKP top-tier terrorist Sharifullah to the United States, the spokesperson said that the intelligence cooperation between Pakistan and the US was longstanding.

"Pakistan's law enforcement agencies' efforts against terrorism including ISKP have resulted into significant successes. Pursuant to the UN Security Council's resolutions 1267 and 1373, Pakistan collaborated with the US and handed over Sharifullah. These operations manifested Pakistan's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism," he remarked.

To a question, he said terrorism remained a core issue between Pakistan and Afghanistan as terror outfits including TTP enjoyed sanctuaries and enabling environment there and Pakistan had been calling upon the Afghan authorities to act against them.

Regarding the closure of Torkham border, the spokesperson rejected the notions of any unilateral action by Pakistan and explained that Afghan side unilaterally carried out construction activity on the Pakistani side and also resorted to firing on the Pakistan terminal.

A border flag meeting was also held but the matter yet remained unresolved.

Spokesperson Shafqat Khan told the media that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar would take part in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) taking place in Jeddah on Thursday.

At the session, he will reaffirm Pakistan's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and emphasize its principled position, advocate for the full withdrawal of Israel from all occupied territories, including Jerusalem and denounce the unacceptable proposal for further displacing Palestinians.

Dar will also call for restoration of the Palestinians' inalienable rights to return to their homeland and the establishment of a viable, contiguous, and sovereign Palestinian state based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He said DPM Dar received a call from the US National Security Advisor, Michael Waltz on Wednesday who conveyed President Trump's appreciation and thanks for the Government of Pakistan's efforts in countering terrorism.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue its cooperation with the US in the field of counter-terrorism and also appreciated President Trump's announcement to withdraw the US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan which the spokesperson said had been a matter of concern for Pakistan.

He also apprised the media of telephonic interaction between DPM Dar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Lars Løkke Rasmussen of Denmark and Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan wherein they discussed the bilateral ties and cooperation.

The spokesperson condemned in the strongest possible terms Israel’s decision to block critical humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, during the Holy month of Ramazan.

"This latest action is part of Israel’s systematic campaign to deny much needed humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinians in dire need. This constitutes yet another blatant violation of international law by the occupying power and could imperil the ceasefire agreement."

He called on the international community to ensure unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza, and to hold Israel accountable for imposition of collective punishment through denial of humanitarian aid to millions of civilians.