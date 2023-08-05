Open Menu

India's Non-compliance With UN Resolution On IIOJK An Insult To UN: Asif Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said that Indian government's non-compliance with the United Nations (UN) resolution on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was an insult to UN.

He said that the people of IIOJK had been made hostage by Modi.

He said that the independence was the basic and fundamental right of Kashmiris.

Asif Zardari said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had introduced Modi as a butcher to the world.

Kashmiris should be given their right to self-determination, he added.

