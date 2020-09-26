UrduPoint.com
India's Permanent UN Representative Slams UNGA Speech By Pakistani Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:31 AM

Indian Permanent Representative at the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti on Friday lambasted the speech of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to the 75th United Nations Assembly General, calling it a new diplomatic low

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Indian Permanent Representative at the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti on Friday lambasted the speech of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to the 75th United Nations Assembly General, calling it a new diplomatic low.

In his speech, Khan accused India of persecution of religious minorities and trying to change the identity of the Kashmir region via demographic changes.

"PM of Pakistan statement a new diplomatic low - at 75th UN General Assembly. Another litany of vicious falsehood, personal attacks, war mongering and obfuscation of Pakistan's persecution of its own minorities & of its cross-border terrorism.

Befitting Right of Reply awaits," Tirumurti tweeted.

According to sources at the External Affairs Ministry, the Indian delegation at the UN walked out on Khan in protest.

Last year, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories, provoking a sharp reaction from the neighboring Pakistan, which claimed New Delhi was mistreating the region's Muslim population.

In August, Islamabad presented the country's new political map, which includes the disputed Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its territory, provoking a stern response from New Delhi.

