India’s plan to execute Yasin Malik could spark an uncontrollable regional & global crisis: Mushaal Mullick

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Mushaal Hussein Mullick, jailed wife of Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, Sunday accused Indian authorities of deliberately planning her husband’s execution in response to growing global isolation and diplomatic failures, warning that this cruel act would escalate regional tensions and can lead to a grave geopolitical crisis.

While in an exclusive conversation with ptv state-news-run channel, Mushaal Mullick has warned that India’s plan to execute Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik could ignite a crisis so severe it would be like pressing a “nuclear button,” leaving no possibility of reversal for Kashmiris or the region.

She cautioned that such a move would escalate tensions beyond control, potentially destabilizing South Asia and triggering widespread geopolitical fallout.

In light of this, Mushaal Hussein Mullick called on the United Nations and the Human Rights Council to urgently announce a clear, rights-based Kashmir policy.

Mushaal emphasized the immediate need for appointing a dedicated Kashmir envoy to mediate the crisis and advocate for the Kashmiri people’s rights, including their right to self-determination as recognized by UN resolutions.

She mentioned that India is increasingly isolated on the global stage following Pakistan’s diplomatic successes, with its false propaganda about the Pulwama attack being exposed.

Additionally, the recent Pakistan-Saudi agreement has further unsettled the Modi government, which is struggling to accept these developments, she added.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick highlighted that from November 10, legal proceedings against Yasin Malik are set to begin, and she warned that Indian authorities are planning a harsh verdict against him.

She expressed concern that this move is part of a broader strategy to suppress the Kashmiri freedom movement amid India’s growing international isolation.

She also urged Pakistan to take a more aggressive role in raising Yasin Malik’s case on global platforms to counter India’s actions and rally international support.

She called it the last nail sealing the fate of Kashmir’s volatile situation, predicting that it will only strengthen the determination of Kashmiris who are prepared for all outcomes. She stressed that the global community must act now to avert a larger crisis.