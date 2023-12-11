Open Menu

India’s Pliant Judiciary Upholds Abrogation Of Article 370

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 01:00 PM

India’s pliant judiciary upholds abrogation of Article 370

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) In violation of the universally-acknowledged disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and the commitment of plebiscite to the Kashmiris by India’s own first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indian Supreme Court has endorsed the Narendra Modi government’s illegal, undemocratic and unconstitutional act of abrogating the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the verdict was read out live on Indian tv channels, today.

There has already been consensus among all pro-freedom parties in occupied Jammu and Kashmir that Modi-led India’s government is using its pliant judiciary to advance its Hindutva agenda in the occupied territory, and the today’s verdict is part of this agenda.

The illegal act was challenged in the Indian Supreme Court by local politicians who are considered to be pro-Indians.

Meanwhile, legal experts while expressing surprise over the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict termed it a travesty of justice. They said, the verdict indicates a collusion between India’s top judiciary and the fascist RSS-BJP regime intending to finish Kashmir’s distinct identity and its Muslim character. The experts said, for Kashmiris, accepting 5th Aug 2019 decisions is tantamount to losing their hounour and identity. They deplored that Indian judiciary has become highly saffronized since fascist Modi assumed power in 2014.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Supreme Court Narendra Modi Jammu 2019 Muslim Media TV All Government Top

Recent Stories

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in glob ..

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices

15 minutes ago
 Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

29 minutes ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

35 minutes ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

4 hours ago
Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

2 days ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

2 days ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan