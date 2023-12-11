India’s pliant judiciary upholds abrogation of Article 370

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) In violation of the universally-acknowledged disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and the commitment of plebiscite to the Kashmiris by India’s own first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indian Supreme Court has endorsed the Narendra Modi government’s illegal, undemocratic and unconstitutional act of abrogating the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the verdict was read out live on Indian tv channels, today.

There has already been consensus among all pro-freedom parties in occupied Jammu and Kashmir that Modi-led India’s government is using its pliant judiciary to advance its Hindutva agenda in the occupied territory, and the today’s verdict is part of this agenda.

The illegal act was challenged in the Indian Supreme Court by local politicians who are considered to be pro-Indians.

Meanwhile, legal experts while expressing surprise over the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict termed it a travesty of justice. They said, the verdict indicates a collusion between India’s top judiciary and the fascist RSS-BJP regime intending to finish Kashmir’s distinct identity and its Muslim character. The experts said, for Kashmiris, accepting 5th Aug 2019 decisions is tantamount to losing their hounour and identity. They deplored that Indian judiciary has become highly saffronized since fascist Modi assumed power in 2014.