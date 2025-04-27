India’s prolonged diplomatic maneuvers stand prelude to water aggression: AJK Prime Minister

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that India’s prolonged diplomatic maneuvers were merely a prelude to water aggression.

Talking to an electronic media channel at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday, the AJK premier said that India suddenly released 40,000 cusecs of water into the Jhelum River yesterday.

"There was no loss of life or property because we were fully prepared to deal with any kind of eventuality given the fast-changing political scenario in the region," he said, adding that they had long anticipated the enemy’s cowardly tactics.

The PM said that Pakistan—a proud nuclear power and a pillar of strength for the Muslim Ummah—stands united in its commitment to defend the country's territorial sovereignty.

"India does not have the courage to cast an evil eye on Pakistan," he said.

India , he said, would be paid back in the same coin if it dared to commit any misadventure against Azad Kashmir.

"Our 500,000 retired soldiers in Azad Kashmir are on high alert," he said, adding that they were fully capable of repelling any Indian aggression.

He said that even the youth of AJK were ready to fight alongside the armed forces in case of war.

The PM lauded Pakistan's consistent support for the Kashmir cause, saying that the respective governments have always lent their all-out support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle.

"The current army chief, upon assuming command, took a courageous stand on the issue of Kashmir and declared that Pakistan fought three wars for Kashmir and was ready to fight ten more if required," he added.

Referring to persecution of religious minorities, particularly the Muslims in India, he asked , "What protections have Muslims ever truly enjoyed in India?

"The plight of minorities continues to expose a harsh and troubling reality," he said, adding that the brutal assault of a Dalit girl shocked the conscience of the world.

"Christian churches have been burned, and minority communities face systematic oppression at the hands of Hindu extremists aided and abetted by the BJP.

"Modi’s nefarious designs, like those of his predecessors who sought to dominate through force, will ultimately crumble," he remarked.

The PM said that India has miserably failed to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate political struggle despite using its military might.

He said that Pakistan’s stance remains clear: "If India commits aggression, we are fully prepared to respond to it with full strength," the PM maintained.

Commenting on various separatist movements going on in different parts of India, they mentioned that the internal unrest was mounting across Indian states such as Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam, exposing deep-seated instability within.

"For decades, India has exploited anti-Pakistan rhetoric to unify its fractured society," he said in response to the war hysteria being created by India following the Phalgam incident.

In the recent past, the PM pointed out that the Modi government has shamelessly used false flag operations to serve its political interests.

The world, he said, has been watching all this, and truth will ultimately prevail.

