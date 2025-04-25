- Home
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Former Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader, Amna Sardar, strongly condemned India for what she termed its continuous campaign of defaming Pakistan through baseless propaganda.
Reacting to the recent incident in Pahalgam, occupied Kashmir, she said India has once again resorted to unfounded accusations against Pakistan in a bid to gain international sympathy.
In a statement to the media, Amna Sardar welcomed the firm response from Pakistan’s National Security Committee, describing it as a much-needed wake-up call for India. She lauded the unity between Pakistan’s political and military leadership, stating that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.
Highlighting India’s longstanding and unlawful occupation of Kashmir, she questioned the credibility of the United Nations, whose resolutions, she said, continue to be ignored. “India’s ugly face has repeatedly been exposed before the world, particularly in its treatment of minorities, who face ongoing repression and violence,” she remarked.
Amna Sardar further asserted that Pakistan’s armed forces are highly capable and equipped with advanced weaponry, capable of deterring any threat and humiliating the enemy if provoked. “The Pakistani nation is infused with the spirit of sacrifice and martyrdom, and stands ready to defend the country at all costs,” she concluded.
