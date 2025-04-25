Open Menu

India's Propaganda Tactics Exposed Again, Amna Sardar Slams Baseless Allegations Against Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:35 PM

India's propaganda tactics exposed again, Amna sardar slams baseless allegations against Pakistan

Former Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader, Amna Sardar, strongly condemned India for what she termed its continuous campaign of defaming Pakistan through baseless propaganda

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Former Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader, Amna Sardar, strongly condemned India for what she termed its continuous campaign of defaming Pakistan through baseless propaganda.

Reacting to the recent incident in Pahalgam, occupied Kashmir, she said India has once again resorted to unfounded accusations against Pakistan in a bid to gain international sympathy.

In a statement to the media, Amna Sardar welcomed the firm response from Pakistan’s National Security Committee, describing it as a much-needed wake-up call for India. She lauded the unity between Pakistan’s political and military leadership, stating that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

Highlighting India’s longstanding and unlawful occupation of Kashmir, she questioned the credibility of the United Nations, whose resolutions, she said, continue to be ignored. “India’s ugly face has repeatedly been exposed before the world, particularly in its treatment of minorities, who face ongoing repression and violence,” she remarked.

Amna Sardar further asserted that Pakistan’s armed forces are highly capable and equipped with advanced weaponry, capable of deterring any threat and humiliating the enemy if provoked. “The Pakistani nation is infused with the spirit of sacrifice and martyrdom, and stands ready to defend the country at all costs,” she concluded.

Recent Stories

KP police launches special healthcare initiative f ..

KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families

6 minutes ago
 PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occup ..

PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants

9 minutes ago
 Man killed by train while crossing railway track

Man killed by train while crossing railway track

9 minutes ago
 Two young boys died near Jhelum river

Two young boys died near Jhelum river

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Water ..

Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..

20 minutes ago
 Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: E ..

Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: Experts

4 minutes ago
CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expa ..

CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expanding promotion quota

4 minutes ago
 KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of ..

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of Qasim Zia

4 minutes ago
 Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din remembered

Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din remembered

4 minutes ago
 Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brother ..

Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi

4 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner ..

Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office

14 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Off ..

Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan