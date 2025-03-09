Open Menu

India’s Provocative Assertions Can’t Change Kashmir’s Disputed Status

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Political analysts and international affairs experts have warned on Sunday that India’s provocative rhetoric and coercive tactics are jeopardizing regional stability, urging the international community to intervene before escalating tensions lead to conflict.

According to Kashmir Media Service, analysts and experts strongly criticized recent statements by Indian ministers S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh on Azad Jammu and Kashmir, calling them provocative and dangerous.

They said that such irresponsible assertions cannot alter the historical facts or the legal status of Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory under international law.

Experts highlighted that inflammatory remarks by Indian military officials and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are fueling instability in South Asia.

“Modi’s aggressive and undemocratic policies pose a serious threat to regional peace,” they stated, warning that India’s continued intransigence is prolonging instability in the region.

The experts emphasized that India’s coercive tactics are systematically undermining the legitimate right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to self-determination.

“New Delhi’s blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir is not just a regional issue but a global concern,” they added.

Urging international action, peace advocates stressed that stability in South Asia depends on a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

“The world must pressure India to engage in meaningful dialogue with Pakistan and create a conducive environment for lasting peace,” they stated, emphasizing that India’s reckless policies risk pushing the region toward an irreversible crisis.

