ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that with eight million people in a state of siege in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), India's racially extremist ideology of Hindutva poses a threat to peace in the region and the world.

"And I am afraid this is going to pose a threat to not just to Pakistan and the neighbouring countries or to the Indian minorities, but eventually this will be a threat to world peace," he said in an interview with DW television.

During the interview with Editor-In-Chief of DW news Asia Ines Paul, aired on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was the first political leader to warn the world about what had happened in India.

"India has been taken over by a racially extremist exclusive ideology, which is called Hindutva," he said.

The prime minister said the ideology of Hindutva took strength from RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) that was born in 1925 and its inspiration was from Nazi party of Germany.

He said India, which was a nuclear armed country of 1.3 billion people, was in the hands of extremists. Not only the people of India were going to suffer, which were already suffering, but of the people of IOJK also, he added.

Imran Khan also mentioned the current situation in India, including the ongoing riots and demonstrations after the introduction of a new citizenship law by the Modi government.

He pointed out that eight million people of IOJK were in a state of siege for the last over five months. "And it is because of the RSS ideology, which believes that India only belongs to Hindus and the minorities are inferior." To a question about the human rights situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the prime minister invited the world to visit and see the situation in AJK.

"We invite the world and anybody can come and see the Pakistani part of Kashmir, then they go and see the Indian side of Kashmir," he remarked.

To another question, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the silence of world on Kashmir was due to commercial interests because India was a big market. Secondly, he viewed that in the strategic Western mind, India was supposed to be a counterbalance to China.

"Therefore you see a completely different approach," he remarked.