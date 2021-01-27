Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds a Seminar with the mutual corporation of friends of Kashmir and Jammu Kashmir Forum France

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020) India’s republic day was observed as “Black Day” by Kashmiri Leaders, nation, and followers- India violating all democratic norms. Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds a Seminar with the mutual corporation of friends of Kashmir and Jammu Kashmir Forum France.

In the seminar, speakers urged the government of Pakistan to intensify measures at the International and assured their support for the Kashmiri’s struggle for Independence. On the occasion, Vice-Chairman of Friends of Kashmir International and Jammu Kashmir Forum France, Abdul Hameed Loan in his speech said “Today Modi and his Fascist government are claiming to be secular and democratic. We are fighting for Kashmir's independence and Pakistan's integrity. The BJP government is dictatorial at all levels. The people of Kashmir do not want to live with India.

Former Speaker Azad Kashmir Saleem Butt said that if there was democracy in India, Quaid-e-Azam would not leave the Congress. If there was democracy in India, one million people would not be martyred in Kashmir. India has disguised itself as a democratic country.

In the seminar, Ayaz Motiwala said that the love of Kashmiris in our hearts is increasing day by day. It is the responsibility of the state to fight the case of Kashmiris properly. President of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Maulana Baqir Zaidi said that we have to continue our efforts.

India has turned Kashmir into a prison. In solidarity with Kashmir, we will celebrate Kashmir week from February 1 to 7.

“Our foreign policy has been failed on the Kashmir issue. Turning off the signal light for one minute will not resolve the issue. Our leaders should visit Kashmir” said PSP leader Arshad Vohra. Former Mayor of Karachi Dr. Farooq Sattar said that India is the worst dictatorship under the guise of democracy. Impressions of India's aggressive intentions can be seen in Nepal, Bhutan, and other areas as well.

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, leader of Muslim League-Functional, said “unfortunately, we don’t talk about Kashmir in our schools anymore. Today we should convene a meeting of the Senate and Assemblies for Kashmir. We need to wake up our nation. Speaking on the occasion, Bashir Sadozai said that Arts Council Karachi has always been working for the Kashmir cause and will continue to do so and President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah has always been at the forefront of the Kashmir cause. He said that there is a need to bring the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people in front of the world which we could not do in the right way. If the Hurriyat Conference cannot present its case in a fine way, then it is suggested that there should be a Deputy for Kashmir Affairs in Pakistan.

Other speakers including Abid Abbasi, Abdul Rashid Dar, Iqbal Kashmiri, Rehan Hashmi also addressed the meeting.