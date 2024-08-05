- Home
- Pakistan
- India’s revocation of Kashmir status is serious violation of UN resolutions: Rana Tanveer
India’s Revocation Of Kashmir Status Is Serious Violation Of UN Resolutions: Rana Tanveer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries & Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and termed India’s decision of revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir a serious violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.
He stated this in an exclusive talk with APP on the occasion of “Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation), being observed in Pakistan against India's illegal and unilateral actions of revocation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019.
On this significant occasion, Rana Tanveer Hussain commended the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination, emphasizing that unilateral and illegal action taken by India is clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions which called for a final decision on the future of Jammu and Kashmir to be made according to the will of the Kashmiri people through a free, impartial, and UN-supervised referendum.
Hussain further stated that the Kashmiri people have been making great sacrifices against India's illegal and oppressive occupation. India, through its brutal actions in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, is violating international laws, which have serious implications for South Asia and the region at large.
He highlighted that the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, is the only path to ensuring sustainable peace and stability in the region.
Rana Tanveer Hussain paid tribute to all the martyrs of occupied Kashmir for their timeless sacrifices and expressed admiration for their families for their determination and courage. He assured that Pakistan will continue to voice concerns of its Kashmiri brothers and sisters and provide every possible support in their pursuit of their legitimate rights.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima5 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation5 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road6 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar16 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive26 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains45 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 hour ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC1 hour ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago
-
Police officials appreciated2 hours ago