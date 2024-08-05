Open Menu

India’s Revocation Of Kashmir Status Is Serious Violation Of UN Resolutions: Rana Tanveer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM

India’s revocation of Kashmir status is serious violation of UN resolutions: Rana Tanveer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries & Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and termed India’s decision of revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir a serious violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He stated this in an exclusive talk with APP on the occasion of “Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation), being observed in Pakistan against India's illegal and unilateral actions of revocation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019.

On this significant occasion, Rana Tanveer Hussain commended the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination, emphasizing that unilateral and illegal action taken by India is clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions which called for a final decision on the future of Jammu and Kashmir to be made according to the will of the Kashmiri people through a free, impartial, and UN-supervised referendum.

Hussain further stated that the Kashmiri people have been making great sacrifices against India's illegal and oppressive occupation. India, through its brutal actions in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, is violating international laws, which have serious implications for South Asia and the region at large.

He highlighted that the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, is the only path to ensuring sustainable peace and stability in the region.

Rana Tanveer Hussain paid tribute to all the martyrs of occupied Kashmir for their timeless sacrifices and expressed admiration for their families for their determination and courage. He assured that Pakistan will continue to voice concerns of its Kashmiri brothers and sisters and provide every possible support in their pursuit of their legitimate rights.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Jammu August 2019 All Asia

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

16 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

16 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan