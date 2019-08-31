LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that dialogue process on Kashmir could not be possible due to rigidity of the Indian government.

Addressing the International Sikh Convention at the Governor House on Saturday, he said if India would had shown seriousness, both countries could had resolved issues through dialogue.

International Sikh Convention is being held here between August 31 and September 2nd on the initiative of the Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar to invite suggestions regatding the preparations for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev G in Novermber this year. Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims from across the world are attending the convention.

Federal Minister for religious affairs Peer Noor Ul Huq Qadri, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem Ul Huq, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Provincial ministers and UK, USA, Canada and European based Sikh pilgrims attended the convention.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said India might attempt a mischief to sabotage the formal inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor but we will foil every plan and conspiracy of India.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor Project in November. He said "countdown has begun for India and InshAllah no power in the world can stop Kashmiris from getting freedom." He said islam and Baba Guru Nanak both preached equality and love in humanity, in India not only Muslims but also Sikhs and other minorities are facing atrocities of Modi, he added.

On the occasion of Baba Guru Nanaks 550 birthday celebrations, all the facilities including fool proof security will be provided to Sikh pilgrims.

In Naya Pakistan, according to the vision of Imran Khan, minorities are to enjoy equal and fundamental human rights.

While addressing the convention Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that Imran Khan always took measures for welfare of Sikhs and other minorities, all arrangements have been made in connection with the the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor Project and Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birthday celebrations.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan has depicted love and respect for Sikhs residing all over the world through his Kartarpur Project. Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed to remove all hurdles in the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor.

He announced that 80 percent work on the corridor has been completed, the agricultural land of Baba Guru Nanak will not be used in any commercial activity. Baba Guru Nanak Railway Corridor from Nankana Saab to Kartarpur is also near to completion, Gurduwara SuchaSuda Road is also being completed and the framework of Lahore Safe City Authority is to be stretched to Nanka Sahab and Sikh brothers will be provided fool proof security and other facilities.

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said on this occasion that it is pertinent to mention Kashmir, we are standing united with Kashmiri people today in India even opposition parties were mentioning the atrocities in Kashmir, they were being subject to barbaric atrocities, we should rise above the religion to help the oppressed Kashmiris.

He said in the 72-year history of Pakistan, the Governor House Lahore, has conducted first "International Sikh Convention." Under the leadership of Imran khan all the minorities residing in Pakistan were getting all the facilities and were enjoing equal rights according to the vision of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said Sikhs and other minority kids were as dear to us as our own kids.

Referring to his time in England, Governor Punjab said that "In England I was a minority and I can better know the feelings of minorities", adding that until the day I would be sitting in Governor House I will keep on my hospitality for Sikhs.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that in Kashmir the barbarianism and killings were in rise. She said the acts against minorities and cruel face of Modi was in front of the whole world.

Sikh community should project the peace loving face of Pakistan to the world, every inch of Pakistan welcomes Sikh brothers, she said adding that Kartarpur Corridor Project was a historic project.

She said "Baba Guru Nanak only preached love and inter religion harmony, we have to promote inter faith harmony", "the government and our nation welcomes Sikh brothers" she added.

Our government has to eradicate the extremist elements and Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an advocate of minorities and their rights' protection.

Federal Minister Peer Anwar ul haq Qadri said that the International Sikh Convention was not only a political slogan, but a step towards the destination. The Sikh community has lot of respect for Pakistan regarding their sacred places, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Darbar. The philosphy of Baba Guru Nanak was love, peace and humanity.

He said whatever the circumstances were, Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir will remain unchanged.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq said that on behalf of Primr Minister Imran Khan, "I assure all Sikh pilgrims that they should consider Pakistan their home and we are always standing with you." He said "I will try to arrange a meetup of Sikh Pilgrims, who came for International Sikh convention with Imran Khan." He said because of Kartarpur Corridor Project thousand of Sikhs pilgrims from India will get chance to visit their sacred religious places on daily basis.

Many others on this occasion expressed their love and cooepration for Sikh pilgrims assuring them fool proof security.