India's State Machinery Fails To Protect Muslims: FO

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:40 AM

India's state machinery fails to protect Muslims: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned vandalization of mosques and the property of Muslims in Tripura, India, saying that the state machinery had failed to protect Muslims.

The Foreign Office statement came on reports of the vandalization of several mosques, houses and shops of Muslims by radical Hindutva mobs in India's State Tripura.

"These senseless attacks are continuing since last week. The state machinery has reportedly not only failed to protect Muslims and their properties, but remained non-responsive to desperate calls for help by the local Muslim organizations," the statement read.

The Foreign Office said it was reprehensible that the Hindutva driven BJP-RSS combine had a track record of conducting massacres and systemic human rights violations of Muslims under its watch, from Gujarat in 2002 to New Delhi in 2020.

"In today's India, there is little space for minorities and their way of life," it said.

The FO said it was equally condemnable that targeted and brutal eviction of Muslims from their decades-old homes in Assam continued unabated.

It said that Pakistan called upon the international community to play its role to stop the rising tide of Islamophobia and attacks against minorities particularly Muslims in India.

This must ensure safety, security and well-being and protection of their places of worship and heritage sites, the statement concluded.

