SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The experts on Tuesday emphasized the need for reassessing the debate on strategic instability halting peace in South Asia and to take remedial measures on recent shift in India 's strategic posture and its implications for Pakistan as well as regional strategic stability.

They were speaking at a seminar, jointly organised by Sargodha University (SU) and Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) titled 'India's Strategic Posture and Implications for Strategic Stability in South Asia' here.

The seminar is part of CISS outreach program whereby the students and teachers of various institutions are being made aware of strategic issues and Pakistan's interests.

The discussion was organised in the context of the Pulwama incident and abrogation of article 370, which has worsen Indo-Pak ties along with the challenges of the rise of extremist narrative in Indian politics and implications for regional peace.

Without addressing fundamental issues, Indian incoherent nuclear expansion would compel its adversaries mainly Pakistan to take the remedial measures, thus, making it difficult to achieve lasting deterrence stability in the region, the seminar discussed.

In his welcoming remarks, the Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that India's Strategic Posture and Implications for Strategic Stability in South Asia was an extremely crucial subject to discuss and analyze critically.

Highlighting the structural problems, he said that "If we had created Pakistan out of fear of Hindu domination in the sub-continent, therefore, one cannot expect from us to accept Indian domination in the region." He urged the students to play their role in exposing the extremist mindset of Indian leadership which was manifested in the continuous suppression of people in occupied Kashmir.

Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi, the Executive Director of CISS chaired the session.

In his opening remarks, he said that Modi was a lifelong member of the Hindu extremist organization, RSS, which was inspired by the fascist movements and believed in Hindutva and persecution of minorities.

He informed the seminar that Pakistan had always been striving to maintain peace in the region by keeping excellent relations with the neighboring states while India, instead of welcoming Pakistan's gesture for negotiation and cooperation, had always been putting the regional stability at stake.

Advisor to Pakistan's Strategic Plans Division, Air Commodore (r) Khalid Banuri shared his presentation on 'Evolving South Asian Strategic Environment and Challenges to Strategic Stability'.

New security concerns including hyper-nationalism, emerging technologies and weapons, hybrid and non-kinetic threats, are posing potent threats to states whereas international law is inadequate to coup with the emerging situations, he added.

Regarding the role of major powers in the region, retired Air Commodore was of the opinion that pivot to Asia policy of US and support to India as a bulwark against China, is undermining the peace and stability of South Asia as India aspired to be a regional hegemon.

Dr Adil Sultan, Director Center for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) shared his presentation on 'India's Strategic Posture and its Impact on South Asian Security'.

He said that "Our full spectrum deterrence is driven by the security threats posed by India to our survival."Dr Mansoor Ahmed, a postdoctoral fellow at the Belfer Centre for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University and Senior Research Fellow at CISS presented his study on 'India-Pakistan Conventional Force Equations: Challenges to Pakistan's Security and Future Dynamics.'He informed that warmonger India was spending huge budget on arms and aims to control the entire South Asian region while Pakistan was trying its best to respond to Indian conventional superiority.