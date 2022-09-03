A two-member bench of the Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition on Friday seeking the court to order the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged killings of Kashmiri Pandits & Sikhs and their subsequent alleged exodus in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir State, according to a report

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Sep, 2022 ):A two-member bench of the Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition on Friday seeking the court to order the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged killings of Kashmiri Pandits & Sikhs and their subsequent alleged exodus in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir State, according to a report.

While Dismissing the petition the SC ordered :"We have heard learned Counsel for the petitioner at some length. We, however , decline to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, for the simple reason that the instances, referred to in the present petition pertain to the year 1989-90, and more than 27 years have passed by since then. No fruitful purpose would emerge, as evidence is unlikely to be available at this juncture."