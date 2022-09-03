UrduPoint.com

India's Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Probe Into Alleged Exodus Of' Kashmiri Pandits

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 12:28 AM

India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking probe into alleged exodus of' Kashmiri Pandits

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition on Friday seeking the court to order the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged killings of Kashmiri Pandits & Sikhs and their subsequent alleged exodus in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir State, according to a report

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Sep, 2022 ):A two-member bench of the Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition on Friday seeking the court to order the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged killings of Kashmiri Pandits & Sikhs and their subsequent alleged exodus in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir State, according to a report.

While Dismissing the petition the SC ordered :"We have heard learned Counsel for the petitioner at some length. We, however , decline to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, for the simple reason that the instances, referred to in the present petition pertain to the year 1989-90, and more than 27 years have passed by since then. No fruitful purpose would emerge, as evidence is unlikely to be available at this juncture."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Supreme Court Jammu Court

Recent Stories

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Sh ..

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End - Trade Union

5 minutes ago
 IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early ..

IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early Next Week

13 minutes ago
 'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Ama ..

'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Amazon tribe

13 minutes ago
 Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as At ..

Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as Attempted Aggravated Murder - Re ..

13 minutes ago
 'No Superman' Vettel speaks out on his F1 mental h ..

'No Superman' Vettel speaks out on his F1 mental health struggles

13 minutes ago
 UN chief slams attack on Herat mosque, saying reli ..

UN chief slams attack on Herat mosque, saying religious freedom must be protecte ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.