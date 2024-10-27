Open Menu

India’s Tactics Can’t Change Kashmir's Disputed Status: Lone

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

India’s tactics can’t change Kashmir's disputed status: Lone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Abdul Hamid Lone, a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), stated on Sunday that India's tactics can’t change Kashmir's internationally recognized status and that a permanent solution lies in implementing UN resolutions.

Speaking to APP, he asserted that India's revocation of Kashmir's special status on August 5 and the ensuing demographic changes violate UN Security Council resolutions.

India has occupied Jammu and Kashmir for 77 years, since October 27, 1947.

Kashmiris have made significant sacrifices in their struggle for fundamental rights. Lone urged the international community to recognize Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Abdul Hamid Lone asserts that India's actions in Kashmir directly violate UN Security Council resolutions. He emphasized that a lasting solution to the Kashmir issue hinges on the implementation of these resolutions, which call for a plebiscite to determine the region's future.

