UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'India's Terrorcracy, Not Democracy'; Says Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:21 PM

'India's terrorcracy, not democracy'; says Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India claims to be a democracy but it is a terrorcracy which heavily employs and supports state terror as government policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India claims to be a democracy but it is a terrorcracy which heavily employs and supports state terror as government policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking during a ceremony in connection with the International Customs Day at Wagah, here on Tuesday, he said India has become ring-leader of terrorists in the region, adding that no regional peace was possible as long as Modi ruled India and promoted terrorist policies.

"India's Republic Day was observed as Black Day by the Kashmiris and all peace-loving people due to gross human rights violations and massacre of minorities in India", he said, adding that Indian PM Narendra Modi is the murderer of thousands of innocent Kashmiris.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Pakistan has always supported peace in the region but India is the biggest facilitator of terrorists in Pakistan, urging the world to stop India from persecuting minorities instead of being silent spectators.

Hailing the national institutions for their role in national development, he said all the institutions are working together due to which Pakistan is becoming economically strong, adding that in order to make the country strong, smuggling needs to be stamped out, adding that every Customs officer has a vital role to play in it.

He said institutions were being purged of political interference and corruption by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as it believed that institutions should not be involved in politics. He said with the strengthening of institutions, Pakistan will become stronger.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar announced to hold a special ceremony at the Governor's House soon to award certificates of appreciation to the Customs officers and personnel who worked on the front line during the Corona Outbreak.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Governor Punjab Democracy Narendra Modi Wagah All From Government

Recent Stories

Indian claim of big democracy is totally a fraud: ..

4 minutes ago

CS directs for chalking out plan to curb kite flyi ..

7 minutes ago

Fai slams India's rights abuses in Kashmir, disreg ..

7 minutes ago

SI suspended for misbehaving with woman

7 minutes ago

Americans' Satisfaction With Nation's Direction Di ..

7 minutes ago

SU announces exam forms' submission schedule

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.