LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that India claims to be a democracy but it is a terrorcracy which heavily employs and supports state terror as government policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking during a ceremony in connection with the International Customs Day at Wagah, here on Tuesday, he said India has become ring-leader of terrorists in the region, adding that no regional peace was possible as long as Modi ruled India and promoted terrorist policies.

"India's Republic Day was observed as Black Day by the Kashmiris and all peace-loving people due to gross human rights violations and massacre of minorities in India", he said, adding that Indian PM Narendra Modi is the murderer of thousands of innocent Kashmiris.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Pakistan has always supported peace in the region but India is the biggest facilitator of terrorists in Pakistan, urging the world to stop India from persecuting minorities instead of being silent spectators.

Hailing the national institutions for their role in national development, he said all the institutions are working together due to which Pakistan is becoming economically strong, adding that in order to make the country strong, smuggling needs to be stamped out, adding that every Customs officer has a vital role to play in it.

He said institutions were being purged of political interference and corruption by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as it believed that institutions should not be involved in politics. He said with the strengthening of institutions, Pakistan will become stronger.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar announced to hold a special ceremony at the Governor's House soon to award certificates of appreciation to the Customs officers and personnel who worked on the front line during the Corona Outbreak.