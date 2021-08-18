UrduPoint.com

India’s “unwarranted Remarks” On Vandalism Of Maharaja Ranjit’s Statute Rejected

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 06:08 PM

India’s “unwarranted remarks” on vandalism of Maharaja Ranjit’s statute rejected

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari says it is highly hypocritical of India that is purveyor of state-sponsored discrimination against its minorities to pontificate on the issue of minority rights elsewhere.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2021) Pakistan on Wednesday “categorically” rejected the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ “unwarranted and gratuitous” remarks on the vandalism of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue at Lahore Fort.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari said, “It is highly hypocritical of a country that is purveyor of state-sponsored discrimination against its minorities to pontificate on the issue of minority rights elsewhere,”.

He said, “A mature state would have appreciated the immediate arrest of the accused against whom strict legal action has already been initiated,”.

The Spokesperson said that the government, legislature, judiciary, civil society and media in Pakistan had always worked for ensuring constitutional protections for members of minorities as equal citizens and their places of worship, whereas in India incidents against minorities take place with state complicity.

Chaudari said, “Rather than feigning concern for minorities elsewhere, India should seriously introspect, move away from entrenched anti-minority mindset being destructively spawned by the RSS-BJP regime, and discard state-sponsored discriminatory policies,”.

The Foreign Office called upon India to ensure safety, protection and well-being of the minorities, including Muslims, and take effective steps for the protection of their places of worship, culture and heritage sites.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Foreign Office Minority Civil Society Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenis ..

Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kabul, as well as the C ..

18 minutes ago
 PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end ..

PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end violence against women

28 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tu ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the situation in ..

39 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federa ..

Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Spe ..

42 minutes ago
 52,433 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

52,433 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed ..

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.