India's Wary Of Pak-China Friendship: Abdul Aleem Khan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Indian government was wary of Pakistan- China friendship and its misadventure in Laddakh was aimed at harming Pak-China economic interests.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Narendra Modi's Government is not digesting Pak-China friendship and launching expansionist campaigns in the region to pursue its vested interetsts. Abdul Aleem Khan said India had to face humiliation at international level in its stand-off with China against international guarantees.

The Senior Minister said India would get a tit-for-tit response if it started any misadventure against Pakistan, adding that Pakistan Army is fully capable to respond its enemy.

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a firm stand against India from day one and he has exposed Indian oppression in every international forum including the United Nations.

He said Narendra Modi's false claims of a secular state and the largest democracy had been badly exposed before the world, adding that Indian atrocities in Kashmir had further increased during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Abdul Aleem Khan said international community should take immediate notice of this situation in Laddakh and react strongly to India's stand-off with China.

Abdul Aleem Khan said India had once again faced defeat on the international front, adding that the Modi government should focus on internal issues instead of engaging in war-like situation with other countries inthe region. He said the despotic Indian government should stop oppression against Muslims in the IndianOccupied Kashmir (IOK).

