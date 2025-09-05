Open Menu

India’s Water Tactics Violate International Agreements: Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 11:28 PM

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Friday criticized India’s sudden release of water just hours before floods struck Pakistan, calling it a violation of the Indus Water Treaty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Friday criticized India’s sudden release of water just hours before floods struck Pakistan, calling it a violation of the Indus Water Treaty.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said the water release represented an act of aggression, deliberately timed by the Indian government under Prime Minister Modi’s administration.

“This action has endangered human lives and ignored humanitarian considerations,” he added.

Barrister Malik condemned the move, saying it was shameful and unacceptable.

He stressed that such tactics undermine regional trust and violate international agreements.

Recent Stories

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

1 minute ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

1 minute ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

1 minute ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

1 minute ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

1 minute ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

16 minutes ago
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

16 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

16 minutes ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

16 minutes ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

19 minutes ago
 SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Se ..

SSC second annual exams rescheduled to start on Sep 29

19 minutes ago
 Attock police vows stern action against food smugg ..

Attock police vows stern action against food smuggling, DPO chairs key meeting

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan