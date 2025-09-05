India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Friday criticized India’s sudden release of water just hours before floods struck Pakistan, calling it a violation of the Indus Water Treaty.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said the water release represented an act of aggression, deliberately timed by the Indian government under Prime Minister Modi’s administration.

“This action has endangered human lives and ignored humanitarian considerations,” he added.

Barrister Malik condemned the move, saying it was shameful and unacceptable.

He stressed that such tactics undermine regional trust and violate international agreements.