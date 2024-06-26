Indicators Issued To Evaluate Performance Of Deptts: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that 31-point indicators have been
issued by the Performance Management Reforms Unit to evaluate performance of departments
which will be reviewed weekly.
He expressed these views while addressing a meeting which was attended by Additional Deputy
Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance
and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, the assistant commissioners of four tehsils and
officials of provincial departments.
The deputy commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain congratulated Chief Officers of the Solid Waste
Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot and Municipal Committee Pasrur for making the best cleaning arrangements on Eid and announced to give them certificates of appreciation.
He said officers with excellent performance would be encouraged and those who will show negligence
and lack of interest in performing duties will be held accountable.
The deputy commissioner said that digital monitoring would be done on repair of roads, maintenance
of street lights, repair and maintenance of manhole covers, inspection of filtration plants for clean
drinking water, visits to health and educational institutions, implementation of one-dish, elimination of encroachments, elimination of wall chalking, maintenance of cemeteries, elimination of mini petrol
pumps and gas decanting, zero waste, clean Punjab campaign, cleaning of sewerage, provision
of facilities at bus terminal, operation against fake fertilizers and agricultural drugs, traffic management
and steps taken to redress complaints at the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell.
Later, the deputy commissioner visited the under-construction complex of District education Authority,
Government Jamia High school Jammu Road, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Dharowal
Sialkot and Special Children's School.
