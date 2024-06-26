Open Menu

Indicators Issued To Evaluate Performance Of Deptts: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Indicators issued to evaluate performance of deptts: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that 31-point indicators have been

issued by the Performance Management Reforms Unit to evaluate performance of departments

which will be reviewed weekly.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting which was attended by Additional Deputy

Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance

and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, the assistant commissioners of four tehsils and

officials of provincial departments.

The deputy commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain congratulated Chief Officers of the Solid Waste

Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot and Municipal Committee Pasrur for making the best cleaning arrangements on Eid and announced to give them certificates of appreciation.

He said officers with excellent performance would be encouraged and those who will show negligence

and lack of interest in performing duties will be held accountable.

The deputy commissioner said that digital monitoring would be done on repair of roads, maintenance

of street lights, repair and maintenance of manhole covers, inspection of filtration plants for clean

drinking water, visits to health and educational institutions, implementation of one-dish, elimination of encroachments, elimination of wall chalking, maintenance of cemeteries, elimination of mini petrol

pumps and gas decanting, zero waste, clean Punjab campaign, cleaning of sewerage, provision

of facilities at bus terminal, operation against fake fertilizers and agricultural drugs, traffic management

and steps taken to redress complaints at the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell.

Later, the deputy commissioner visited the under-construction complex of District education Authority,

Government Jamia High school Jammu Road, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Dharowal

Sialkot and Special Children's School.

