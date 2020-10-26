UrduPoint.com
Indicators Show Positive Economic Sentiments: Hammad Azhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:19 PM

Indicators show positive economic sentiments: Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar on Monday enumerated a number of indicators that have been showing growth, indicating positive economic sentiments in the country

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar on Monday enumerated a number of indicators that have been showing growth, indicating positive economic sentiments in the country.

In a tweet, the federal minister identified rally in the stock market, appreciation of Pak rupee in Currency markets and strong growth in industrial sectors like cement, automobiles, construction, fertilizer and textiles, which he said point towards a positive economic sentiment in the country.

He also pointed out that there had been growth in tax revenues while Current Account was also in surplus.

He also pointed out that there had been growth in tax revenues while Current Account was also in surplus.

