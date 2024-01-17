Indictment against PTI founder in Al-Qadir trust case deferred

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court on Wednesday deferred the indictment against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder in 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court on Wednesday deferred the indictment against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder in 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust case.

Defense counsels Shoaib Shaheen and Shehbaz Khosa appeared before the court on behalf of the PTI founder.

Shoaib Shaheen urged the court to halt the proceedings temporarily, asserting that the PTI founder's plea against undergoing a trial in jail was currently in progress.

As a result, the court decided to defer the indictment against the PTI founder and scheduled the resumption of the hearing on January 19.