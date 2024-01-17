Indictment Against PTI Founder In Al-Qadir Trust Case Deferred
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 11:09 PM
Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court on Wednesday deferred the indictment against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder in 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court on Wednesday deferred the indictment against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder in 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust case.
Defense counsels Shoaib Shaheen and Shehbaz Khosa appeared before the court on behalf of the PTI founder.
Shoaib Shaheen urged the court to halt the proceedings temporarily, asserting that the PTI founder's plea against undergoing a trial in jail was currently in progress.
As a result, the court decided to defer the indictment against the PTI founder and scheduled the resumption of the hearing on January 19.
Recent Stories
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems
Food Authority continues crackdown on hotels, eateries
Amid continuing Israel's Gaza attacks, UN Chief urges global backing of two-stat ..
PM Kakar appreciates Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s ongoing collaboration w ..
Steps being taken to facilitate masses
Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov
IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marriage case
Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journalism: Solangi
Traders demand to shift the poultry market from city
China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG
ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account
Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to only 100 cusecs from Mangla Dam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems4 minutes ago
-
Food Authority continues crackdown on hotels, eateries43 seconds ago
-
PM Kakar appreciates Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s ongoing collaboration with Pakistan45 seconds ago
-
Steps being taken to facilitate masses47 seconds ago
-
Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov41 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marriage case44 minutes ago
-
Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journalism: Solangi44 minutes ago
-
Traders demand to shift the poultry market from city44 minutes ago
-
ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account49 minutes ago
-
Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to only 100 cusecs from Mangla Dam49 minutes ago
-
Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK PSC Chairman49 minutes ago
-
Weather ,environment plays important role in asthma attacks : Dr.Zulfiqar49 minutes ago