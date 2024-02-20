Open Menu

Indictment In £190 Mln Case Deferred

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 07:53 PM

The indictment proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound reference has been postponed because the newly appointed judge, Nasir Javed Rana, has not yet assumed the charge

The case at the accountability court adjourned on Tuesday without proceedings till February 23 due to the unavailability of the judge.

The new judge, Nasir Javed Rana, was appointed in the case due to the leave of Judge Muhammad Bashir until his retirement.

