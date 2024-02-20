Indictment In £190 Mln Case Deferred
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 07:53 PM
The indictment proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound reference has been postponed because the newly appointed judge, Nasir Javed Rana, has not yet assumed the charge
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The indictment proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound reference has been postponed because the newly appointed judge, Nasir Javed Rana, has not yet assumed the charge.
The case at the accountability court adjourned on Tuesday without proceedings till February 23 due to the unavailability of the judge.
The new judge, Nasir Javed Rana, was appointed in the case due to the leave of Judge Muhammad Bashir until his retirement.
Recent Stories
Promotion of latest technology imperative to increase agri productivity: Dr Iqra ..
HFH becomes state-of- the-art health facility : Dr Jamal
Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region
CM inaugurates new building of Iqbal Town's OCU
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls cabinet meeting on Feb 23
HEC Sindh asks varsities to initiate intra-provincial exchange programs for stud ..
Former regional chairman APTPMA passes away
Widespread snowfall rejuvenate glaciers, water sources in North Khyber Pakthunkh ..
Chaman protests resolved, passport requirement remains: Jan
PTA launches data center to enhance service delivery
CM inaugurates upgraded Mayo Children's Hospital
CM inaugurates sports gym of police training college
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Promotion of latest technology imperative to increase agri productivity: Dr Iqrar6 minutes ago
-
HFH becomes state-of- the-art health facility : Dr Jamal6 minutes ago
-
Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region15 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates new building of Iqbal Town's OCU12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls cabinet meeting on Feb 2312 minutes ago
-
HEC Sindh asks varsities to initiate intra-provincial exchange programs for students11 minutes ago
-
Former regional chairman APTPMA passes away11 minutes ago
-
Widespread snowfall rejuvenate glaciers, water sources in North Khyber Pakthunkhwa11 minutes ago
-
Chaman protests resolved, passport requirement remains: Jan11 minutes ago
-
PTA launches data center to enhance service delivery11 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates upgraded Mayo Children's Hospital10 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates sports gym of police training college10 minutes ago