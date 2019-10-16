UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indictment Of Pervaiz Ashraf Again Postponed Till Nov 13

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:22 PM

Indictment of Pervaiz Ashraf again postponed till Nov 13

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday fixed another date to indict former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in rental power plant corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday fixed another date to indict former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused in rental power plant corruption reference.

The court would frame charges now against the accused on November 13.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the corruption reference against former prime minister and other accused, lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court could not indict the accused on this day hearing due their absence.

During outset of hearing, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and ex-secretary for water and power Shahid Rafi filed one day exemption from hearing pleas which had been accepted by the court.

The judge directed all the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Water November All From Court

Recent Stories

Sindh beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight runs

13 minutes ago

Supreme Court refers NLC employee case to FST for ..

2 minutes ago

Security forces foil terror bid, recover three sui ..

2 minutes ago

State minister to address seminar on Friday

2 minutes ago

Erdogan Slams Arab League for Lack of Supports to ..

5 minutes ago

'Russian Card' Likely to Be Played in US Election ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.