Indictment Of PTI Chairman In Cipher Case Postponed Till Oct 23

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Indictment of PTI chairman in cipher case postponed till Oct 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A special court on Tuesday provided copies of challan to PTI chairman and vice chairman and postponed their indictment in the cipher case till October 23.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case, registered against the two accused under the Official Secrets Act, at the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer informed the court that they had yet to receive the copies of case challan.

on this, the judge directed for provision of the documents to the defence lawyers and postponed the indictment of the accused till next date.

The PTI chairman requested the court to grant permission for provision of home food and a cycle for exercise in jail.

The judge observed that it was the responsibility of the jail administration to provide food to the accused. He, however, instructed the administration to provide exercise machines to the PTI chairman PTI as per the jail manual.

