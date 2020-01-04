Indictment will not be received unless video is presented: Rana Sanaullah

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has said that indictment will not be received unless the video is presented in drug smuggling case against him adding that government is becoming exposed upon fake case.Anti-Narcotics Court Lahore took up the drug smuggling case against Rana Sanaullah for hearing on Saturday.During the course of hearing, Rana Sanaullah appeared before the Anti-Narcotics Court.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has said that indictment will not be received unless the video is presented in drug smuggling case against him adding that government is becoming exposed upon fake case.Anti-Narcotics Court Lahore took up the drug smuggling case against Rana Sanaullah for hearing on Saturday.During the course of hearing, Rana Sanaullah appeared before the Anti-Narcotics Court.Justice Shakir Hassan took up the case for hearing.No indictment could be imposed against Rana Sanaullah; however, supplementary Challan has been filed by Anti-Narcotics force.Copies of Challan have also been handed over to counsels of Rana Sanaullah.Advocate Farhad Ali Shah from Rana Sanaullah appeared and prayed court to not to impose indictment on Rana Sana.Court while ordering Rana Sanaullah to appear before court on next hearing adjourned the hearing till Jan 18.Media representatives were barred from entering into the courtroom while heavy contingent of police force were also appointed outside the courtroom.Talking to media men outside the courtroom, PML-N leader said that not the court but administration imposed ban upon media as media is not even prohibited in the apex court.

He said media has the right and authority to report each and every thing of court.He said government doesn't want to allow the real facts of this case to come before public and there should be open trial of this case.Government is being exposed upon fake case, he added.We will not accept the indictment till the video of evidence is presented, Rana said.I have filed a petition in the court for video, he said.PML-N leader further said that this case cannot be run till the video comes on surface.They said that they had shown video to Prime Minister too.Talking about the letter of former PM Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah said that Mian Nawaz Sharif has sent a letter or message which shows respect for all political parties .Message of Nawaz Sharif is democratic, he added.He said there is a need to complete the parliamentary procedure.Haste is not good for anyone.Rana Sanaullah said that NAB has sought all details from him from his birth till now and for this at least one month is required.But they had said to file all details within 2 weeks.He said we will not allow to run this case unless open trial is conducted .