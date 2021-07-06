Indigenously Developed App "Pothole Fixer" Ready For Launch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Planning and Development Department (PDD) has Indigenously developed a mobile app called the "Pothole Fixer" which will be launched soon.

The app will allow the public to report potholes and broken roads to the relevant authorities.

Chief Economist, Planning and Development Development , Khyber Pakhtunkwa in a tweet said that , " I have the honor to say that I developed this app based on a similar experience of 311 app in the US. Being the Project Director of KP's GIS hub I initiated this app which will be launched soon. We developed the app in house without any outside support".

The Planning and Development Department will launch this app first in Peshawar as a pilot project.

According to details, the application is based on PDD's existing GIS platform and will link up on the basis of the real-time coordinates of the users.

Once launched, users will be able to upload pictures of potholes in real-time. All pictures will be automatically shared with relevant departments including Communication and Works, KP Highways Authority, and National Highway Authority to repair the broken roads.

The provincial government has established GIS Cells in 35 districts in the province. These cells have also mapped a total of 35,817 locations against 8,230 schemes of the Annual Development Program since 2017-18.