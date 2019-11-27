UrduPoint.com
Indigenously Produced Fast Attack Missile Craft Launched

Pakistan Navy has launched its indigenously built Fast Attack Craft (Missile) in a ceremony held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited (KS&EW) here on Wednesday

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal was chief guest in the ceremony which was attended by high ranking officials and dignitaries from Ministry of Defence, Pakistan Navy, Army, Air Force, Government authorities, corporate sector and KS&EW.

Addressing the occasion, Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal congratulated Pakistan Navy and Karachi Shipyard for their remarkable achievement towards the National goal of indigenization and self-reliance.

She said that KS&EW is one of the few public sector industries which has made remarkable turn-around in the last decade that is from sustaining losses to a profit bearing entity of Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP).

She said that keeping in view the future economic growth of the country, the Federal Ministry of Defence Production is vigorously pursuing establishment of new shipyards.

She wished that this Missile Craft will effectively safeguard the sea front of the country.

Earlier, Managing Director KS&EW Rear Admiral Ather Saleem in his welcome address expressed gratitude to Pakistan Navy and MoDP for their continued support.

He apprised that during recent years KS&EW has completed various projects meeting international quality standards.

He also highlighted that infrastructure upgrades and preparatory works for construction of Submarines for PN is also at advance stages.

He assured that KS&EW is committed to complete all these challenging projects on-time, duly meeting international quality standards.

The indigenously produced Fast Attack Missile Craft is a state-of-the-art, multi-mission vessel with steel hull and aluminum super structure.

It has length of 63 meters with displacement of over 560 tons. The ship is propelled by four shafts and can attain maximum speed of 30 knots.

The missile craft is equipped with indigenously developed Weapons and Sensors that makes it a potent platform of PN.

As a result, the PN has reposed confidence in Karachi Shipyard by awarding contracts for construction of two MILGEM class Corvettes and two Harbour Tugs.

The construction for Tugs has already been initiated, while necessary preparations for construction of two MILGEM Corvettes is in full swing.

