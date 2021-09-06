UrduPoint.com

Indigent Strata Needs Special Attention Of Society: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:29 PM

Indigent strata needs special attention of society: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the dream of an Islamic welfare state was being materialized under the leadership of PM Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the dream of an Islamic welfare state was being materialized under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

In a statement, he said that indigent stratum needed special attention of the society and added that it was a great virtue to look after deserving people.

Previous governments paid no attention towards the rehabilitation of impecunious strata, he regretted and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government had worked for the rehabilitation of disfranchised segments of the society.

The establishment of shelter homes and almonries was an important step to achieve the goal ofa welfare state and the scope of almonries was being extended to far-flung areas to help theunattended and needy, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SWRO water desalination plant in Jebel Ali is 92.4 ..

SWRO water desalination plant in Jebel Ali is 92.4% complete: DEWA

54 seconds ago
 Fujairah CP receives winner of UAE President’s c ..

Fujairah CP receives winner of UAE President’s chess cup

1 minute ago
 57 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

57 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

1 minute ago
 E-cigarettes containing nicotine cause blood clott ..

E-cigarettes containing nicotine cause blood clotting: Study

1 minute ago
 ACS chairs meeting on Public Investment Management ..

ACS chairs meeting on Public Investment Management

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in plots allotment case

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.