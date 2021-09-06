Indigent strata needs special attention of society: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the dream of an Islamic welfare state was being materialized under the leadership of PM Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the dream of an Islamic welfare state was being materialized under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

In a statement, he said that indigent stratum needed special attention of the society and added that it was a great virtue to look after deserving people.

Previous governments paid no attention towards the rehabilitation of impecunious strata, he regretted and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government had worked for the rehabilitation of disfranchised segments of the society.

The establishment of shelter homes and almonries was an important step to achieve the goal ofa welfare state and the scope of almonries was being extended to far-flung areas to help theunattended and needy, he added.