Indipendence Day Celebrated, Prizes Distributud Among Soldiers In Tank

Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:31 PM

Special prayers were offered for the survival, development and prosperity of Pakistan after the Fajr prayers in the mosques of Tank on Friday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Special prayers were offered for the survival, development and prosperity of Pakistan after the Fajr prayers in the mosques of Tank on Friday.

All government buildings including Deputy Commissioner Office, Sector Headquarters South District were decorated with Pakistani green crescent flags.

A prestigious flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office Tank in which Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi, DPO Arif Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noorul Amin, DSP Iqbal Baloch, AAC Muhammad Yousuf, AAC Shaukat Iqbal, Civil Society, Local Journalists, Officers of District Departments, SHO SMA Fahim Mumtaz, SHO City Anwar Khattak and other dignitaries participated.

Deputy Commissioner, Kabir Afridi hoisted the flag and a well-armed contingent of Tank Police saluted the flag after the flag hoisting ceremony.

Collective prayers for peace and security of Pakistan were offered by Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi.

Cash prizes were distributed among the soldiers. A splendid flag hoisting ceremony was also organized by Khattak Scouts in Manzai.

Rallies were held and tributes were paid to the national heroes who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Pakistan. Rallies were attended by a large number of citizens, children and youth.

Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi while talking to media persons said that people should celebrate and take special care of Standard Operating Procedures while celebrating the day.

He said our forefathers got this country after a number of sacrifices, so everyone must work together to play our part in the development of the country.

