UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indiscriminate Accountability Govt's Topmost Priority: Fawad Ch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Indiscriminate accountability govt's topmost priority: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhary Wednesday said that indiscriminate accountability for corrupt elements and transparency were remains topmost priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

PTI government has changed the overall narrative of corruption and launched a serious campaign against the political bigwigs involved in corruption, he said while speaking in a Radio Pakistan's current affair programme.

Fawad Ch said the previous governments made Pakistan an import based economy, adding, the incumbent government is planting more manufacturing plants to increase exports and decrease the dependency on imports.

Pakistan's digital economy is strengthening due to developments in the science and technology sector, he added.

He further said the world acknowledged Pakistan's success against COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that they took great initiative for the betterment of the environment through initiating programmes like "The billion Tree Tsunami".

Minister said the government successfully manufactured COVID-19 pandemic protective equipment and ventilators. "We have saved millions of Dollars by manufacturing ventilators locally", he said.

"We would be able to manufacture stunts in the coming days. We are also planning to introduce technology packages for small agriculture farms", he said.

"We are planning to make government schools science and technology-friendly to improve the standard of public schools", he added.

The government is creating conducive environment to generate massive job opportunities for youth and skilled labourers, Fawad mentioned.

Bio technology, mechanical engineering and entrepreneurship and agriculture are the hot sectors as far as job opportunities are concerned, he explained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Technology Exports Import Agriculture Job Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

FIFA: new dates for teams to reduce delays

8 hours ago

ADIHEX’s 18th edition to be extended to seven-da ..

9 hours ago

Islamic scholar rejects Palestinian Mufti&#039;s f ..

10 hours ago

Total assets of 18 listed national banks rise to A ..

10 hours ago

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.