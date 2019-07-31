Indiscriminate accountability vital for progress: Minister

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fully committed to root out corruption and to ensure prosperity in the country.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, he said Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had always supported corrupt rulers and in present political system, there was no space for such elements.

The minister said corruption had badly ruined economy of the country and now time had come to bring all corrupt elements to logical end.

Ansar Majeed Khan said that indiscriminate accountability was vital for progress and prosperity of the country.

