Indiscriminate accountability will continue until the looted wealth is returned from the nation: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs (SAPM CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan said on Saturday that indiscriminate accountability would be continued until the looted wealth is returned from the nation.

Talking to a private news channel he said there is no doubt that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken voted in the name of accountability and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would never spare those who looted the national money.

Adding, "Not only the looters of the national kitty will be taken to task through court of law, but also the plundered money will be recovered".

SAPM further said it was for the first time in the country's history that powerful people were being held accountable, "And there was no doubt that public support was with policies of Imran Khan's government", he added.

He admitted that there was price hike in the country but the overall economic condition was far better than other countries, in meanwhile PM Imran Khan was taking effective steps to control inflation in the country.

Respond to a question, about the "drama" staged at the Quaid-i-Azam's mausoleum by Safdar Awan, he regretted and asked the PML-N leaders for an apology.

PM Imran Khan had no concern with this issue, he added.

He further criticized PML-N leaders and said the party's thugs only want to create chaos and uncertainty in the country for saving their leader's looted wealth.

Replaying to another question, he said the government would utilize all resources to bring Nawaz Sharif back as no one was above the law.

All other absconders who were sitting abroad would be also brought back to the country as objective of the government was only to bring the criminals to the justice, added by SAPM.