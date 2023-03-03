UrduPoint.com

Indiscriminate Action Against WASA Defaulters To Continue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Indiscriminate action against WASA defaulters to continue

The Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has said that indiscriminate action would be taken against defaulters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has said that indiscriminate action would be taken against defaulters.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of revenue and operation wings of WASA on Friday.

Ward wise report of defaulters of Allama Iqbal Town was also reviewed during the meeting.

The MD said that water and sewerage connections of defaulters should be disconnected.

He directed the authorities to take legal action against those who would restore their connections on their own.

It is pertinent to mention here that Allama Iqbal Town presented a recovery cheque of Rs 5 million to MD Ghufran Ahmad.

The Managing Director appreciated the officers and staff of Allama Iqbal Town and emphasized on them to continue hard work.

