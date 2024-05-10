Indiscriminate action being taken against illegal constructions: DG SBCA

Director General Sindh Building Control Authority Rasheed Ahmad Solangi, Friday, said that indiscriminate action is being taken against illegal constructions and encroachments in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Director General Sindh Building Control Authority Rasheed Ahmad Solangi, Friday, said that indiscriminate action is being taken against illegal constructions and encroachments in Karachi.

He expressed the views in a meeting with Secretary Information Department Sindh Nadeem ur Rahman Memon.

Director Press Information Akhtar Ali Surhiyo, Director Advertising Muhammad Yousuf Kaburu and Director Publication Imtiaz Ali Joyo were also present, said a statement issued here.

Matters of mutual interest and extensive media coverage of the operation against illegal constructions by the Sindh Building Control Authority were discussed in the meeting.

Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem ur Rehman Memon said that the steps taken by the Sindh government against illegal constructions and illegal encroachments were laudable and it was necessary to promote them for public awareness.