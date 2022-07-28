Indiscriminate action to be taken against drug peddlers: DIG Hazara

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz on Thursday chaired a virtual meeting of the Narcotics Eradication Teams (NET) incharges of all districts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz on Thursday chaired a virtual meeting of the Narcotics Eradication Teams (NET) incharges of all districts of Hazara division.

In the meeting, the performance report of NET for the years 2021 and 2022 was reviewed. The NET incharges of all districts gave a detailed briefing to the DIG Hazara regarding drug prevention, police operations and registration of cases in their districts.

DIG Niaz, while giving instructions, said that drug prevention was very important and indiscriminate action should be taken against drug smugglers.

The peddlers, who brought drugs from distant areas to Hazara should be prosecuted as the number of drug abusers in the region had been witnessing an alarming increase.

He said the menace of drugs had been spoiling the young generation, therefore, a meeting with other agencies would also be held to combat the drug abuse effectively.

The DIG also called for effective intelligence sharing for the purpose.

Mirwais Niaz directed the NET incharges to speed up actions against major suppliers and smugglers bringing drugs from other districts and parts of the province to the areas falling under their jurisdiction.